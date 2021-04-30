Short Interest in Playlogic Entertainment Inc. (OTCMKTS:PLGC) Expands By 336.8%

Playlogic Entertainment Inc. (OTCMKTS:PLGC) saw a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,600 shares, an increase of 336.8% from the March 31st total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 299,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Playlogic Entertainment stock traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.00. 537,446 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 467,426. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.01. Playlogic Entertainment has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.07.

About Playlogic Entertainment

Playlogic Entertainment Inc publishes, markets, and sells interactive entertainment products. Its portfolio includes video game software and other digital entertainment products, which include online casino and slot, blackjack, roulette, and video poker games. The company publishes on interactive entertainment hardware platforms, PCs, and handheld and mobile devices.

