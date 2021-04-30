Short Interest in ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology (NASDAQ:BIS) Declines By 43.5%

ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology (NASDAQ:BIS) saw a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,500 shares, a decrease of 43.5% from the March 31st total of 23,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 92,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology (NASDAQ:BIS) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC owned about 0.51% of ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology as of its most recent SEC filing.

Shares of ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology stock opened at $21.02 on Friday. ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology has a 1 year low of $17.53 and a 1 year high of $43.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.50.

About ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology (the Fund) seeks investment results for a single day only, not for longer periods. The Fund seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Index. The return of the Fund for a period longer than a single trading day will be the result of each day’s returns compounded over the period, which will very likely differ from twice (200%) the return of the Nasdaq Biotechnology Index (the Index) for that period.

