Short Interest in Publicis Groupe S.A. (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) Decreases By 77.7%

Publicis Groupe S.A. (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a decrease of 77.7% from the March 31st total of 21,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PUBGY shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Publicis Groupe in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Oddo Bhf cut shares of Publicis Groupe from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Publicis Groupe in a report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Publicis Groupe in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Publicis Groupe in a research note on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Publicis Groupe presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

OTCMKTS PUBGY traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.12. The company had a trading volume of 15,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,886. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.57 and a 200-day moving average of $13.02. The company has a market cap of $15.28 billion, a PE ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 1.05. Publicis Groupe has a 1-year low of $6.29 and a 1-year high of $16.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.99.

About Publicis Groupe

Publicis Groupe SA provides marketing, communication, and digital transformation services in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates as advertising agencies that offer billboard, television, radio, and press advertising services, as well as advertising solutions through digital channels under the Publicis Worldwide, Saatchi & Saatchi, Leo Burnett, Marcel, Fallon, and BBH brands; and provides crisis communications, media relations, public affairs, financial communications, and strategy and event management services, as well as digital marketing services.

