Short Interest in Pure Gold Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:LRTNF) Grows By 388.5%

Pure Gold Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:LRTNF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,237,000 shares, a growth of 388.5% from the March 31st total of 253,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 946,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

OTCMKTS LRTNF opened at $1.01 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.65. Pure Gold Mining has a 1-year low of $0.57 and a 1-year high of $2.42.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LRTNF. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Pure Gold Mining in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.70 price objective on the stock. Pi Financial began coverage on Pure Gold Mining in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Peel Hunt raised Pure Gold Mining to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th.

About Pure Gold Mining

Pure Gold Mining, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold mineral deposits in Canada. Its projects include Madsen Red Lake Gold Project. The company was founded on November 14, 2005 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

