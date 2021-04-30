Short Interest in RGC Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGCO) Grows By 182.3%

RGC Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGCO) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 210,900 shares, a growth of 182.3% from the March 31st total of 74,700 shares. Currently, 2.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 20,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.5 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in shares of RGC Resources by 47.0% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 60,950 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after acquiring an additional 19,500 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in RGC Resources by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 160,962 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,825,000 after buying an additional 5,828 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of RGC Resources by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 627,279 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $14,917,000 after acquiring an additional 4,720 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC increased its stake in RGC Resources by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 22,700 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in RGC Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised RGC Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ RGCO traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.78. 28,813 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,725. RGC Resources has a 12 month low of $21.32 and a 12 month high of $27.70. The company has a market capitalization of $178.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.75 and a beta of -0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.61.

RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The energy company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. RGC Resources had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The company had revenue of $19.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.00 million. Equities research analysts expect that RGC Resources will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. RGC Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.92%.

About RGC Resources

RGC Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services company. The company sells and distributes natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Roanoke, Virginia, and the surrounding localities. It also provides various unregulated services. The company operates approximately 1,144 miles of transmission and distribution pipeline; and a liquefied natural gas storage facility, as well as owns and operates 9 metering stations.

