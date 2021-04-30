Short Interest in Rise Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:RYES) Declines By 65.6%

Rise Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:RYES) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, a decline of 65.6% from the March 31st total of 21,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of RYES stock traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,511. Rise Gold has a 52-week low of $0.41 and a 52-week high of $0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.62.

Rise Gold Corp. operates as a mineral exploration company. It primarily holds interest in the Idaho-Maryland Gold Mine Property that comprises approximately 93 acres surface land and approximately 2,800 acres of mineral rights located in the Grass Valley mining district of northern California. The company was formerly known as Rise Resources Inc and changed its name to Rise Gold Corp.

