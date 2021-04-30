Short Interest in Riverview Financial Co. (NASDAQ:RIVE) Declines By 37.5%

Riverview Financial Co. (NASDAQ:RIVE) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a decrease of 37.5% from the March 31st total of 4,800 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 7,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banc Funds Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Riverview Financial by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 588,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,383,000 after acquiring an additional 22,415 shares during the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Riverview Financial by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 82,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 6,536 shares during the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new position in shares of Riverview Financial in the first quarter worth about $405,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Riverview Financial by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 4,421 shares during the last quarter. 19.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RIVE opened at $10.41 on Friday. Riverview Financial has a twelve month low of $5.24 and a twelve month high of $11.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.49 and a beta of 1.20.

Riverview Financial (NASDAQ:RIVE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. Riverview Financial had a negative net margin of 39.21% and a positive return on equity of 2.21%. The business had revenue of $12.08 million during the quarter.

Riverview Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Riverview Bank that provides various consumer and commercial banking products and services to individuals, municipalities, small to medium sized businesses, and nonprofit entities in the United States. It accepts money market, NOW, savings, individual retirement, and investment accounts; demand deposits and certificates of deposit; and provides remote deposit capture, automatic clearing house transaction, cash management, automated teller machine, point of sale transaction, night depository, direct deposit, and official check services, as well as safe deposit boxes.

