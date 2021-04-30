Short Interest in Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYES) Increases By 67.5%

Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYES) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,020,000 shares, a growth of 67.5% from the March 31st total of 2,400,000 shares. Currently, 25.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 23,630,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Second Sight Medical Products during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Second Sight Medical Products in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Second Sight Medical Products in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in Second Sight Medical Products in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EYES stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.83. 12,726 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,411,512. Second Sight Medical Products has a 1-year low of $0.69 and a 1-year high of $20.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.61 million, a PE ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 2.49.

About Second Sight Medical Products

Second Sight Medical Products, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets implantable visual prosthetics that are intended to deliver artificial vision to blind individuals. It develops technologies to treat the population of sight-impaired individuals. The company offers the Orion Visual Cortical Prosthesis System, an implanted cortical stimulation device, which is intended to provide useful artificial vision to individuals who are blind due to various causes, including glaucoma, diabetic retinopathy, optic nerve injury or disease, and eye injury.

