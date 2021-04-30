Short Interest in Select Interior Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIC) Rises By 126.3%

Select Interior Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIC) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,400 shares, an increase of 126.3% from the March 31st total of 15,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 104,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of SIC stock opened at $7.80 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.36. Select Interior Concepts has a one year low of $2.03 and a one year high of $10.60. The firm has a market cap of $198.99 million, a P/E ratio of -55.71 and a beta of 2.70.

Get Select Interior Concepts alerts:

Select Interior Concepts (NASDAQ:SIC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $144.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.10 million. Select Interior Concepts had a negative return on equity of 2.21% and a negative net margin of 0.61%. As a group, research analysts predict that Select Interior Concepts will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIC. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Select Interior Concepts by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 371,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,652,000 after purchasing an additional 3,451 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Select Interior Concepts in the 4th quarter valued at $91,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Select Interior Concepts by 875.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 14,238 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Select Interior Concepts in the 4th quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Plaisance Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Select Interior Concepts in the 4th quarter valued at $130,000. Institutional investors own 50.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SIC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Select Interior Concepts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 17th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Select Interior Concepts from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th.

About Select Interior Concepts

Select Interior Concepts, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, installs and distributes interior building products for residential interior design services markets in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Residential Design Services and Architectural Surfaces Group. The Residential Design Services segment provides an integrated, outsourced solution for the design, consultation, sourcing, distribution, and installation needs of homebuyer customers.

Featured Article: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Select Interior Concepts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Interior Concepts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.