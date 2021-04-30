Short Interest in Suzuki Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) Increases By 125.0%

Suzuki Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, an increase of 125.0% from the March 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Several brokerages recently commented on SZKMY. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Suzuki Motor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Suzuki Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Suzuki Motor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Suzuki Motor from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $197.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS SZKMY opened at $157.74 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $174.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $188.10. The stock has a market cap of $19.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.71 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Suzuki Motor has a 12 month low of $115.47 and a 12 month high of $225.38.

Suzuki Motor (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 5th. The company reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $8.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.11 billion. Suzuki Motor had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 3.65%. Analysts forecast that Suzuki Motor will post 10.69 EPS for the current year.

Suzuki Motor Corporation manufactures and sells automobiles, motorcycles, and marine products in Japan, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. It offers mini-vehicles, sub-compact vehicles, standard-sized vehicles, all-terrain vehicles, outboard motors, motorized wheelchairs, electro senior vehicles, and houses.

