Short Interest in The Bank of East Asia, Limited (OTCMKTS:BKEAY) Drops By 68.3%

The Bank of East Asia, Limited (OTCMKTS:BKEAY) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a drop of 68.3% from the March 31st total of 19,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS BKEAY opened at $2.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of 19.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.13. The Bank of East Asia has a 12-month low of $1.70 and a 12-month high of $2.49.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.027 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. The Bank of East Asia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.45%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Bank of East Asia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd.

About The Bank of East Asia

The Bank of East Asia, Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and related financial services. Its personal banking services include corporate, individual, savings, current, time deposit, and supreme accounts; and fixed and call deposits, foreign currency deposits, MAS services, and auto-payroll products, as well as safe deposit boxes and remittance services.

