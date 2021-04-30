Short Interest in Tokyo Electron Limited (OTCMKTS:TOELY) Decreases By 59.2%

Tokyo Electron Limited (OTCMKTS:TOELY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,100 shares, a decline of 59.2% from the March 31st total of 41,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 59,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of TOELY stock opened at $113.91 on Friday. Tokyo Electron has a 1 year low of $49.23 and a 1 year high of $115.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $107.16 and its 200-day moving average is $93.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.35 and a beta of 1.07.

Get Tokyo Electron alerts:

About Tokyo Electron

Tokyo Electron Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells semiconductor and flat panel display (FPD) production equipment in Japan, North America, Europe, South Korea, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Semiconductor Production Equipment segment offers coaters/developers, plasma etch systems, and single wafer deposition systems and cleaning systems used in wafer processing; wafer probers used in wafer testing process; and wafer bonders/debonders used in packaging processes.

Further Reading: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Tokyo Electron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tokyo Electron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.