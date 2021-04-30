Short Interest in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) Drops By 38.5%

ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 61,670,000 shares, a decrease of 38.5% from the March 31st total of 100,270,000 shares. Currently, 10.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 40,050,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on VIAC shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of ViacomCBS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $92.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of ViacomCBS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Macquarie cut shares of ViacomCBS from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.88.

Shares of VIAC opened at $41.50 on Friday. ViacomCBS has a twelve month low of $14.78 and a twelve month high of $101.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.86, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 18.58%. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.95 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. On average, analysts predict that ViacomCBS will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. ViacomCBS’s payout ratio is 19.16%.

In other news, EVP Richard M. Jones sold 40,285 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.62, for a total value of $3,247,776.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,274,854.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Linda M. Griego sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.51, for a total transaction of $387,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,530,727.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in ViacomCBS during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in ViacomCBS during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ViacomCBS during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in ViacomCBS during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management raised its stake in ViacomCBS by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 973 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.47% of the company’s stock.

About ViacomCBS

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

