Short Interest in Weekend Unlimited Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:WKULF) Rises By 100.0%

Weekend Unlimited Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:WKULF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the March 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:WKULF opened at $0.09 on Friday. Weekend Unlimited Industries has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $0.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.22.

About Weekend Unlimited Industries

Weekend Unlimited Industries Inc sells branded cannabis packaging. It offers its products through Wknd! and Orchard Heights brand name. The company is based in Vancouver, Canada.

