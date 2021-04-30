Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.780-2.930 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.680. The company issued revenue guidance of $720 million-$730 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $719.11 million.Shutterstock also updated its FY21 guidance to $2.78-$2.93 EPS.

Shares of SSTK traded down $3.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $87.06. 2,980 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 323,279. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $92.03 and a 200-day moving average of $77.02. Shutterstock has a one year low of $33.45 and a one year high of $104.57. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.17, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.05.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.29. Shutterstock had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 7.70%. The firm had revenue of $183.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Shutterstock will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 113.51%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SSTK shares. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Shutterstock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Shutterstock from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Shutterstock from $86.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Shutterstock in a report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Shutterstock from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $95.71.

In other Shutterstock news, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 30,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.12, for a total value of $1,958,418.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 13,514,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $880,071,207.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jarrod Yahes sold 22,202 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total value of $1,915,366.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,277,311.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 215,268 shares of company stock valued at $18,174,871. 46.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Shutterstock

Shutterstock, Inc, a technology company, provides content, and tools and services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as Websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement digital imagery.

