Sika AG (OTCMKTS:SXYAY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Sika AG (OTCMKTS:SXYAY) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of brokerages have commented on SXYAY. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sika in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sika in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Sika in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. HSBC upgraded Sika from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sika in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st.

SXYAY opened at $30.55 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.32. Sika has a 12-month low of $16.02 and a 12-month high of $30.68.

Sika Company Profile

Sika AG, a specialty chemicals company, develops, produces, and sells systems and products for bonding, sealing, damping, reinforcing, and protecting in the building sector and motor vehicle industry worldwide. It offers tile adhesives and grouts, and systems for under-tile waterproofing and sound reduction, as well as products for exterior and interior walls, such as wall-levelling products, decorative finish renders, and facade systems; and develops and markets various admixtures and additives for use in concrete, cement, and mortar production, as well as single-ply and built-up flat roofing systems.

