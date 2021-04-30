Simplex Trading LLC Makes New Investment in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bear 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:DUST)

Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bear 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:DUST) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 28,977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $647,000. Simplex Trading LLC owned 0.54% of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bear 2x Shares as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hamilton Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bear 2x Shares during the 1st quarter worth $1,032,000. U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bear 2x Shares during the 1st quarter worth $693,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bear 2x Shares by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 91,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,822,000 after acquiring an additional 10,691 shares during the period. Sprott Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bear 2x Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $5,494,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bear 2x Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,814,000.

Shares of DUST opened at $19.31 on Friday. Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bear 2x Shares has a 12-month low of $15.14 and a 12-month high of $36.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.34.

Read More: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bear 2x Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bear 2x Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.