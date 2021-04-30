Simplex Trading LLC Purchases 9,708 Shares of Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:GUSH)

Simplex Trading LLC increased its position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:GUSH) by 22.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,501 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,708 shares during the quarter. Simplex Trading LLC’s holdings in Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares were worth $3,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Impala Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $4,815,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 80,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,058,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $705,000. Creative Planning raised its position in Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares by 47.1% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 48,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,848,000 after acquiring an additional 15,502 shares during the period. Finally, Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $855,000.

Shares of GUSH opened at $71.22 on Friday. Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares has a 12-month low of $17.46 and a 12-month high of $90.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $70.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.58.

