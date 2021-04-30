Simplex Trading LLC Raises Position in Direxion Daily MSCI India Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:INDL)

Simplex Trading LLC grew its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily MSCI India Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:INDL) by 138.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,602 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,112 shares during the quarter. Simplex Trading LLC’s holdings in Direxion Daily MSCI India Bull 3x Shares were worth $1,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

INDL stock opened at $45.79 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.59. Direxion Daily MSCI India Bull 3x Shares has a 52 week low of $14.70 and a 52 week high of $51.14.

Get Direxion Daily MSCI India Bull 3x Shares alerts:

About Direxion Daily MSCI India Bull 3x Shares

Direxion Daily India Bull 3x Shares, formerly Direxion Daily India Bull 2x Shares, seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, of 300% of the performance of the Indus India Index. The Indus India Index, which is designed to replicate the Indian equity markets as a whole, through a group of 50 Indian stocks selected from a universe of the largest companies listed on two Indian exchanges.

Featured Article: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INDL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Direxion Daily MSCI India Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:INDL).

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily MSCI India Bull 3x Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily MSCI India Bull 3x Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.