Simplex Trading LLC Raises Stake in ProShares UltraPro Short 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TTT)

Simplex Trading LLC grew its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TTT) by 3,286.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,815 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,905 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC owned approximately 1.67% of ProShares UltraPro Short 20+ Year Treasury worth $1,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short 20+ Year Treasury in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000.

ProShares UltraPro Short 20+ Year Treasury stock opened at $42.64 on Friday. ProShares UltraPro Short 20+ Year Treasury has a 52 week low of $24.66 and a 52 week high of $48.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.63.

