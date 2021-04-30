Simplex Trading LLC Sells 46,630 Shares of ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 (NYSEARCA:SDOW)

Simplex Trading LLC decreased its position in ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 (NYSEARCA:SDOW) by 57.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 46,630 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC owned 0.08% of ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 worth $333,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 59,524 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 9,426 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SDOW traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.90. 24,430 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,442,894. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.61. ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 has a 12 month low of $8.66 and a 12 month high of $38.08.

About ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30

ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to three times (300%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average (the Index). The Index is a price-weighted index maintained by editors of The Wall Street Journal. The Index includes 30 large-cap, United States stocks, excluding utility and transportation companies.

