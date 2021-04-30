Sio Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIOX) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Sio Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIOX) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.50.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SIOX. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sio Gene Therapies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 3rd. HC Wainwright began coverage on Sio Gene Therapies in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock.

SIOX traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $2.78. 38,742 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,326,902. Sio Gene Therapies has a 12 month low of $1.86 and a 12 month high of $5.74. The company has a market cap of $131.36 million and a PE ratio of -1.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.61 and its 200-day moving average is $2.75.

Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:SIOX) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.09. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sio Gene Therapies will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sio Gene Therapies news, CEO Pavan Cheruvu purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.48 per share, with a total value of $248,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 180,426 shares in the company, valued at $447,456.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sio Gene Therapies in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Sio Gene Therapies in the 4th quarter valued at about $88,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Sio Gene Therapies in the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Sio Gene Therapies in the 4th quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Sio Gene Therapies in the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. 24.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sio Gene Therapies

Sio Gene Therapies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing various product candidates for debilitating neurodegenerative diseases. The company's clinical-stage programs include AXO-Lenti-PD program for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; AXO-AAV-GM1 program for the treatment of GM1 gangliosidosis; and AXO-AAV-GM2 program for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.

