Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. Sirius XM had a net margin of 13.28% and a negative return on equity of 137.30%. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. Sirius XM updated its FY 2021 guidance to – EPS.

SIRI opened at $6.13 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.16. The stock has a market cap of $25.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.13. Sirius XM has a 1-year low of $4.95 and a 1-year high of $8.14.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $0.0146 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.00%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Sirius XM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Sirius XM from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $7.50 to $7.25 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sirius XM has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.25.

In related news, Director James P. Holden sold 28,919 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.39, for a total value of $184,792.41. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 303,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,936,617.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

