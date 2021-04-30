SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) will announce earnings per share of $0.24 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for SITE Centers’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.25 and the lowest is $0.21. SITE Centers posted earnings per share of $0.21 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that SITE Centers will report full-year earnings of $1.02 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.96 to $1.04. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.01 to $1.14. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for SITE Centers.

Get SITE Centers alerts:

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $119.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.13 million. SITE Centers had a return on equity of 3.76% and a net margin of 14.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 EPS.

SITC has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler raised SITE Centers from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of SITE Centers from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of SITE Centers from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Truist increased their target price on shares of SITE Centers from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of SITE Centers from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

In other news, Director Alexander Otto sold 8,500,000 shares of SITE Centers stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.44, for a total transaction of $122,740,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,689,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $313,202,878. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 21.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SITC. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 686,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,940,000 after purchasing an additional 150,501 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 581.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 116,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 99,453 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 231,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 3,875 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 93.8% during the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 33,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 16,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 80.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 318,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,292,000 after purchasing an additional 142,111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SITC stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.77. 62,669 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,121,573. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.38 and a beta of 1.66. SITE Centers has a 12-month low of $4.21 and a 12-month high of $15.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. This is an increase from SITE Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 17th. SITE Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.65%.

About SITE Centers

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

Featured Story: What is the Rule of 72?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SITE Centers (SITC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SITE Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SITE Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.