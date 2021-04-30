Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) in a report on Monday, April 12th. Nordea Equity Research cut shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) alerts:

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) stock remained flat at $$12.45 during trading on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.86. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB has a fifty-two week low of $7.45 and a fifty-two week high of $12.80. The company has a market cap of $27.01 billion, a PE ratio of 15.36 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47.

About Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) provides corporate, retail, investment, and private banking services in Sweden and internationally. It operates through Large Corporates & Financial Institutions, Corporate & Private Customers, Baltic, Life, and Investment Management divisions. The company offers research and strategy services; analysis, advisory, execution, and trading services in the foreign exchange, fixed income, equities, and commodities markets; transaction services, including cash management, trade and supply chain financing, custody, asset servicing, and fund services; and investor services.

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.