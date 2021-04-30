Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-two brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, sixteen have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.89.

WORK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Slack Technologies from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Slack Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, April 17th.

In other news, SVP Robert Frati sold 2,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.20, for a total value of $112,270.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 303,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,498,308.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stewart Butterfield sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.06, for a total value of $10,515,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 973,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,952,560.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 497,029 shares of company stock valued at $20,771,815 in the last three months. Insiders own 26.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WORK. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Slack Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,169,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new stake in Slack Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $165,057,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Slack Technologies by 58.9% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 34,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 12,709 shares during the period. Carret Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Slack Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $306,000. Finally, Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV boosted its position in shares of Slack Technologies by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,240,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WORK traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $42.40. The company had a trading volume of 482,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,863,340. The firm has a market cap of $24.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.05 and a beta of -0.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.96. Slack Technologies has a one year low of $24.09 and a one year high of $44.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 3.29.

Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $250.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.31 million. Slack Technologies had a negative net margin of 42.73% and a negative return on equity of 39.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Slack Technologies will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

Slack Technologies Company Profile

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

