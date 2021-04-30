Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) Stock Position Cut by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its stake in Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) by 7.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,389 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Sleep Number were worth $1,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Bank grew its position in Sleep Number by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 29,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,898,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in Sleep Number by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 9,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Sleep Number in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Sleep Number by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Sleep Number by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 61,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,994,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Michael J. Harrison sold 5,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.69, for a total value of $636,890.54. Also, Director Jean Michel Valette sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.70, for a total value of $3,442,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,590 shares of company stock worth $6,987,878 in the last quarter. 6.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SNBR shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sleep Number from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sleep Number in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Sleep Number from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $73.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. UBS Group raised shares of Sleep Number from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $65.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Sleep Number from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.20.

SNBR stock opened at $112.40 on Friday. Sleep Number Co. has a one year low of $27.85 and a one year high of $151.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 31.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $131.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.27.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $568.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.34 million. Sleep Number had a negative return on equity of 70.15% and a net margin of 5.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Sleep Number Co. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

Sleep Number Profile

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name. It also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; temperature-balancing products, including DualTemp layer; SleepIQ Kids k2 beds for kids; and smart beds under the Sleep Number 360 and 360 names.

