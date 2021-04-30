Smart Money Group LLC Acquires Shares of 19,543 SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK)

Smart Money Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 19,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $849,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $314,000. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 55,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,434,000 after buying an additional 6,967 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF by 485.7% during the 4th quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 44,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,991,000 after purchasing an additional 37,182 shares during the period. Finally, Bath Savings Trust Co boosted its stake in SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF by 51.5% during the 4th quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 61,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,734,000 after purchasing an additional 20,936 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF alerts:

Shares of PSK traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $43.65. The company had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,577. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.52. SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $40.52 and a 12-month high of $44.44.

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF Profile

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.