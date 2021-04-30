Smart Money Group LLC Takes Position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Smart Money Group LLC bought a new position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ROK. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Rockwell Automation by 177.8% during the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. boosted its position in Rockwell Automation by 45.4% during the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. 76.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ROK shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $248.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Vertical Research upgraded Rockwell Automation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $313.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Rockwell Automation from $242.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $280.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $257.93.

Shares of ROK traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $267.14. 1,925 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 696,593. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $177.80 and a 52 week high of $275.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $264.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $252.90. The firm has a market cap of $31.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 81.39%. Rockwell Automation’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.43 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.73%.

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Sujeet Chand sold 1,300 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.06, for a total value of $322,478.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,536,806.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 100 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.14, for a total transaction of $25,514.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,965,534.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

