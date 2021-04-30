Smith Barney Citigroup Initiates Coverage on Japan Airlines (OTCMKTS:JAPSY)

Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Japan Airlines (OTCMKTS:JAPSY) in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Shares of JAPSY stock opened at $10.45 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.75 and a beta of 0.73. Japan Airlines has a one year low of $7.81 and a one year high of $12.78.

Japan Airlines (OTCMKTS:JAPSY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter. Japan Airlines had a negative net margin of 19.03% and a negative return on equity of 14.98%.

Japan Airlines Company Profile

Japan Airlines Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled and non-scheduled air transport services in Japan and internationally. The company offers domestic and international passenger and cargo air transport services. It is also involved in the aerial work and other related, and credit card businesses, as well as sale of package tours.

