Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN) Price Target Raised to $55.00

Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 25.80% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SNN. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Commerzbank lowered Smith & Nephew from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Smith & Nephew from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.83.

Get Smith & Nephew alerts:

Smith & Nephew stock traded up $0.54 on Friday, reaching $43.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 478,523. Smith & Nephew has a twelve month low of $34.29 and a twelve month high of $46.10. The company has a market cap of $19.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.43, a PEG ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.39.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNN. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Smith & Nephew by 640.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,341,034 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $53,788,000 after buying an additional 1,160,015 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 453.9% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 288,042 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $10,917,000 after acquiring an additional 236,036 shares in the last quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Smith & Nephew during the fourth quarter worth $7,554,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Smith & Nephew by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,149,494 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $90,644,000 after acquiring an additional 167,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Smith & Nephew by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 7,566,531 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $319,081,000 after purchasing an additional 146,660 shares in the last quarter. 8.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Smith & Nephew Company Profile

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for the reconstruction of hip joints; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

See Also: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Smith & Nephew Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith & Nephew and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.