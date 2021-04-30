Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by research analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SNN. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Smith & Nephew from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Smith & Nephew from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.83.

SNN traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $43.14. 32,467 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 478,523. Smith & Nephew has a fifty-two week low of $34.29 and a fifty-two week high of $46.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.39. The company has a market capitalization of $18.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.17, a PEG ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.70.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Smith & Nephew by 83.0% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 666 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH boosted its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 6,378 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 32,911 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 6,860 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 7,743 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. 8.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Smith & Nephew Company Profile

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for the reconstruction of hip joints; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

