Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 8.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,385 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $16,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Snap-on by 219.5% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. First Command Bank acquired a new position in Snap-on in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Snap-on in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Snap-on in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Snap-on during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. 91.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Anup R. Banerjee sold 6,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.42, for a total transaction of $1,648,197.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,357 shares in the company, valued at $1,038,795.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Richard K. Strege sold 1,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $306,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $720,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 44,407 shares of company stock valued at $9,692,336. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SNA has been the subject of several research reports. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on Snap-on from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $239.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Sunday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.83.

NYSE:SNA opened at $240.03 on Friday. Snap-on Incorporated has a one year low of $115.60 and a one year high of $242.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.63. The stock has a market cap of $12.98 billion, a PE ratio of 22.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $229.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $190.39.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $929.86 million. Snap-on had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 16.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.60 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.23 per share. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.13%.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

