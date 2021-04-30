SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $24.04

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (TSE:SNC)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$24.04 and traded as high as C$28.29. SNC-Lavalin Group shares last traded at C$28.26, with a volume of 360,432 shares changing hands.

SNC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. CIBC increased their price objective on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$31.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$42.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$34.50 to C$33.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, ATB Capital boosted their target price on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$33.23.

Get SNC-Lavalin Group alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.29. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$27.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$24.07.

SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported C($1.48) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($1.81) by C$0.33. The company had revenue of C$1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.76 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. will post 2.0199998 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SNC-Lavalin Group news, Senior Officer Alexander S. Taylor sold 1,713 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$29.25, for a total transaction of C$50,105.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$43,845.75.

SNC-Lavalin Group Company Profile (TSE:SNC)

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc operates as an integrated professional services and project management company. It operates through six segments: Engineering, Design, and Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure Services; Resources; Infrastructure EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) Projects; and Capital.

See Also: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for SNC-Lavalin Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SNC-Lavalin Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.