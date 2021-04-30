SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Cuts Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. reduced its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 23,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 698 shares during the quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 78.1% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 15,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after acquiring an additional 6,873 shares during the period. United Bank raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.7% during the third quarter. United Bank now owns 25,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.9% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 17,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 125,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,111,000 after buying an additional 23,541 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 69.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $155.19 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $470.55 billion, a PE ratio of 20.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $82.40 and a fifty-two week high of $161.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $1.40. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 19.16%. The company had revenue of $32.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.35%.

In other news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 11,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.91, for a total value of $1,800,356.30. Also, EVP Marianne Lake sold 13,047 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total value of $1,968,792.30. Insiders sold 61,130 shares of company stock worth $9,224,636 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

JPM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Bank of America raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $179.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Seaport Global Securities upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $140.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.65.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

