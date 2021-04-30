SOC Telemed (NASDAQ:TLMD) Trading 8% Higher

SOC Telemed, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLMD)’s share price traded up 8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $7.56 and last traded at $7.56. 4,705 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 409,899 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.00.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on SOC Telemed in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark started coverage on SOC Telemed in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SOC Telemed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 3rd. BTIG Research downgraded SOC Telemed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on SOC Telemed in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.40.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.81.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TLMD. Warburg Pincus LLC acquired a new stake in SOC Telemed in the fourth quarter worth about $265,580,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of SOC Telemed in the fourth quarter worth about $47,554,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SOC Telemed in the fourth quarter worth about $20,578,000. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new position in shares of SOC Telemed in the fourth quarter worth about $13,720,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of SOC Telemed in the fourth quarter worth about $12,281,000. 20.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SOC Telemed Company Profile (NASDAQ:TLMD)

SOC Telemed, Inc provides acute care telemedicine services and technology to hospitals, health systems, physician groups, and government organizations in the United States. The company's technology platform, Telemed IQ, provides telemedicine programs. Its telemedicine solutions include teleNeurology, telePulmonology, telePsychiatry, and teleICU.

