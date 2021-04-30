Sociall (SCL) Price Reaches $0.0326 on Major Exchanges

Sociall (CURRENCY:SCL) traded 13.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 30th. One Sociall coin can currently be purchased for $0.0326 or 0.00000056 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Sociall has a market capitalization of $544,499.86 and $67.00 worth of Sociall was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Sociall has traded 21.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Sociall Coin Profile

Sociall (SCL) is a coin. It launched on July 28th, 2017. Sociall’s total supply is 16,714,020 coins. Sociall’s official Twitter account is @sociall_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Sociall is medium.com/@sociall.io. The Reddit community for Sociall is /r/sociall and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Sociall is sociall.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Sociall is a social network. All data and uploads will exist on the blockchain instead of centralized servers. Sociall is a platform that allows users to communicate with friends and family while providing security and privacy. By decentralizing and encrypting all data and uploads, Sociall hopes to eliminate all invasion of privacy that large corporations are currently performing. End-to-end message encryption ensures only the user and the person communicating with the user, can read what is sent, and nobody in between, not even Sociall. The network will Sociallits very own native cryptocurrency to be used for all purchases, called Sociall. SCL can be used to buy goods and services from other users, purchase ad spaces from the integrated ad platform, donate to crowdfunding campaigns, and much more. “

Sociall Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sociall directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sociall should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sociall using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

