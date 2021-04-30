Société Générale Société anonyme (EPA:GLE) PT Set at €24.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

Société Générale Société anonyme (EPA:GLE) has been assigned a €24.00 ($28.24) target price by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 0.73% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on GLE. Royal Bank of Canada set a €25.00 ($29.41) price target on Société Générale Société anonyme and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Berenberg Bank set a €17.00 ($20.00) price target on Société Générale Société anonyme and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €22.00 ($25.88) price target on Société Générale Société anonyme and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €22.00 ($25.88) price target on Société Générale Société anonyme and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €20.83 ($24.51).

Shares of EPA GLE opened at €23.83 ($28.03) on Wednesday. Société Générale Société anonyme has a 1-year low of €41.88 ($49.27) and a 1-year high of €52.26 ($61.48). The business’s fifty day moving average price is €22.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €17.99.

Société Générale Société anonyme Company Profile

SociÃ©tÃ© GÃ©nÃ©rale SociÃ©tÃ© anonyme provides financial services in Europe, the Americas, Asia, Oceania, Africa, and France. The company offers retail banking services, including deposits and loans, vehicles and asset management, corporate finance, insurance, payments, investment, and online brokerage and financial information services; Internet, mobile, telephone, and service platforms; and online banking to individual and professional customers, businesses, non-profit associations and local authorities under the Societe Generale, CrÃ©dit du Nord, and Boursorama Banque brands.

