Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL) Shares Sold by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. reduced its stake in Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 920,333 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. owned 4.51% of Sol-Gel Technologies worth $11,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Sol-Gel Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Sol-Gel Technologies by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 80,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after acquiring an additional 6,480 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Sol-Gel Technologies by 24.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 9,267 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.88% of the company’s stock.

SLGL stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.10. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,698. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.33 million, a PE ratio of -8.45 and a beta of 1.36. Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $7.00 and a fifty-two week high of $16.69.

Sol-Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.13. The business had revenue of ($10.11) million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 million. Sol-Gel Technologies had a negative return on equity of 48.54% and a negative net margin of 273.92%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. will post -1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sol-Gel Technologies Company Profile

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd., a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing topical dermatological drug products based on its proprietary microencapsulation delivery system in Israel. The company's lead product candidates include Twyneo, a novel, once-daily, non-antibiotic topical cream which has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris; Epsolay, a once-daily topical cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of papulopustular rosacea; SGT-210, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of palmoplantar keratoderma; and Erlotinib, Tapinarof, and roflumilast to treat psoriasis and other medical conditions.

