Solana (SOL) Price Up 16.5% This Week

Solana (CURRENCY:SOL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 30th. One Solana coin can now be bought for $42.35 or 0.00073023 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Solana has a total market cap of $11.44 billion and $538.53 million worth of Solana was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Solana has traded 16.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.17 or 0.00065825 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.24 or 0.00019377 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001725 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.42 or 0.00069705 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $441.28 or 0.00760963 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $54.48 or 0.00093957 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.67 or 0.00040819 BTC.

Solana Coin Profile

Solana (SOL) is a PoH coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 6th, 2017. Solana’s total supply is 494,308,456 coins and its circulating supply is 270,146,648 coins. Solana’s official Twitter account is @solaplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Solana’s official message board is medium.com/solana-labs. Solana’s official website is solana.com. The Reddit community for Solana is https://reddit.com/r/solana and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Solana is a single-chain, delegated-Proof-of-Stake protocol, founded by former Qualcomm, Intel, and Dropbox engineers in late-2017, focus on delivering scalability without sacrificing decentralization or security. Core to Solana’s scaling solution is a decentralized clock titled Proof-of-History (PoH), built to solve the problem of time in distributed networks in where there is not a single, trusted, source of time. By using Verifiable Delay Functions, PoH allows each node to locally generate timestamps with SHA256 computations. This eliminates the need for the broadcasts of timestamps across the network, improving overall network efficiency. SOL is the native token of the Solana blockchain. Community tokens are held by the Swiss Foundation, which is run by an independent board. This token pool is used for bounties, incentives programs, marketing, and grants. Solana’s mission is to support all high-growth and high-frequency blockchain applications and to democratize the world’s financial systems. “

Solana Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Solana directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Solana should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Solana using one of the exchanges listed above.

