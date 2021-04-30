SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Given New $312.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley from $323.00 to $312.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on SEDG. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a neutral rating and a $306.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Truist assumed coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a buy rating and a $435.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded SolarEdge Technologies from a neutral rating to a positive rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. SolarEdge Technologies presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $309.72.

Shares of NASDAQ:SEDG opened at $275.76 on Monday. SolarEdge Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $101.19 and a fifty-two week high of $377.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $274.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $287.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 4.56. The firm has a market cap of $14.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.98.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.23). SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The business had revenue of $358.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $354.64 million. As a group, research analysts predict that SolarEdge Technologies will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.59, for a total transaction of $2,885,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 310,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,523,792.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Rachel Prishkolnik sold 3,742 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.08, for a total transaction of $1,029,349.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,833,453.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,222 shares of company stock worth $9,185,473. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 1,225.0% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 82.8% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Defined Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. 77.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

