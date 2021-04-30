Solstice Gold (CVE:SGC) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.09

Shares of Solstice Gold Corp. (CVE:SGC) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.09 and traded as high as C$0.13. Solstice Gold shares last traded at C$0.13, with a volume of 1,820 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 15.95, a quick ratio of 15.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.09. The company has a market cap of C$12.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.86.

Solstice Gold Company Profile (CVE:SGC)

Solstice Gold Corp. engages in the exploration of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the KGP project covering an area of 866 square kilometers located in Nunavut, as well as other rights covering an adjacent 683 square kilometers.

Read More: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Solstice Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solstice Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.