Sopheon (LON:SPE) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $844.77

Sopheon plc (LON:SPE)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 844.77 ($11.04) and traded as low as GBX 840 ($10.97). Sopheon shares last traded at GBX 858 ($11.21), with a volume of 503 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52. The firm has a market cap of £87.93 million and a P/E ratio of 83.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 871.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 845.12.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a GBX 3.25 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. Sopheon’s payout ratio is currently 0.40%.

Sopheon Company Profile (LON:SPE)

Sopheon plc designs, develops, and markets software products with associated implementation and consultancy services in North America and Europe. The company's software products comprise Accolade, Accolade Express, Accolade Cloud, Accolade Go, Accolade Integration, and Accolade Accelerators. Its solutions provide support for innovation planning, road mapping, idea and concept development, process and project management, portfolio management and optimization, and resource planning, as well as analytics, collaborative workflow, product lifecycle management, stage-gate automation, capital expenditure management, and strategic initiative management and strategic planning.

