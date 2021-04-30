Sound Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:SFBC) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $34.06

Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBC) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $34.06 and traded as high as $40.73. Sound Financial Bancorp shares last traded at $39.38, with a volume of 570 shares.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $102.43 million, a PE ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.90 and its 200-day moving average is $34.06.

Sound Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:SFBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The bank reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.29 million for the quarter. Sound Financial Bancorp had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 9.18%.

In other Sound Financial Bancorp news, Director Robert F. Carney sold 1,400 shares of Sound Financial Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.58, for a total transaction of $48,412.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $256,410.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David S. Haddad, Jr. sold 1,057 shares of Sound Financial Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.39, for a total transaction of $35,293.23. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,397.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,937 shares of company stock worth $136,956. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Sound Financial Bancorp stock. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBC) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,530 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. owned 0.41% of Sound Financial Bancorp worth $334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.87% of the company’s stock.

Sound Financial Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:SFBC)

Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sound Community Bank that provides banking and other financial services for consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposits products comprising savings, money market deposit, NOW, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

