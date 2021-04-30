Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Price Target Increased to $5.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $4.50 to $5.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the energy company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SWN. Citigroup boosted their target price on Southwestern Energy from $3.50 to $4.75 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Raymond James lowered Southwestern Energy from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. US Capital Advisors upgraded Southwestern Energy from a hold rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Tudor Pickering upgraded Southwestern Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Southwestern Energy from $3.50 to $4.75 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Southwestern Energy currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.29.

Shares of SWN opened at $4.38 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Southwestern Energy has a 1 year low of $2.18 and a 1 year high of $4.88.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.05. Southwestern Energy had a positive return on equity of 13.06% and a negative net margin of 127.97%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Southwestern Energy will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in Southwestern Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Fruth Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 98.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southwestern Energy Company Profile

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments: Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

