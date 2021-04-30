S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) in a report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $437.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

SPGI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James raised S&P Global from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $402.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $407.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $380.00 to $428.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. S&P Global presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $408.00.

SPGI stock opened at $394.09 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25. The stock has a market cap of $94.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.35, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $363.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $339.01. S&P Global has a twelve month low of $281.07 and a twelve month high of $393.55.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.26. S&P Global had a return on equity of 1,009.75% and a net margin of 33.20%. On average, equities research analysts predict that S&P Global will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in S&P Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $743,879,000. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the first quarter valued at about $272,929,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in S&P Global by 542.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 855,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $281,130,000 after buying an additional 722,100 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 5,655,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,858,983,000 after buying an additional 586,258 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 4,337.5% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 459,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $150,903,000 after acquiring an additional 469,880 shares during the last quarter. 81.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

