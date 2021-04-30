SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) Shares Gap Up on Earnings Beat

SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $34.46, but opened at $35.81. SP Plus shares last traded at $36.04, with a volume of 2,134 shares.

The business services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.34. SP Plus had a positive return on equity of 7.33% and a negative net margin of 13.02%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SP Plus from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barrington Research lifted their target price on SP Plus from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd.

In related news, CFO Kristopher H. Roy sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total value of $53,216.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider John Ricchiuto sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.01, for a total value of $119,035.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in SP Plus by 10.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in SP Plus by 218.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 91,712 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after acquiring an additional 62,901 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in SP Plus by 1.1% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 34,833 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in SP Plus by 3.0% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 167,021 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,998,000 after acquiring an additional 4,840 shares during the period. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust acquired a new position in SP Plus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.29% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $824.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

About SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP)

SP Plus Corporation provides parking management, ground transportation, baggage, and other ancillary services in North America. The company operates through Commercial, Aviation, and Other segments. It provides on-site parking management, event logistics, baggage handling, remote airline check-in, security, and municipal meter revenue collection and enforcement services.

