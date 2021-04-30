SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB) Shares Acquired by Bank of Stockton

Bank of Stockton boosted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 820 shares during the quarter. Bank of Stockton’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF were worth $1,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CWB. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,844,289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $152,689,000 after purchasing an additional 367,970 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 1,592.7% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,271,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $105,233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195,985 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 667,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,269,000 after acquiring an additional 152,789 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,369,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. grew its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 198,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,534,000 after purchasing an additional 9,137 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $85.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,162,962. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF has a 1-year low of $51.09 and a 1-year high of $92.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.21.

About SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

