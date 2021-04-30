SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Bought by Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP

Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 31.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,187 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,498 shares during the quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,912,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,659,869,000 after buying an additional 699,438 shares during the period. Marino Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $441,880,000. Mizuho Bank Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 124.3% in the fourth quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. now owns 2,400,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $428,064,000 after buying an additional 1,330,000 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,272,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $405,322,000 after buying an additional 212,715 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,039,632 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $185,429,000 after buying an additional 21,233 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock traded down $0.47 on Friday, reaching $165.75. 118,212 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,162,078. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $163.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $169.95. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $157.04 and a fifty-two week high of $194.45.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

