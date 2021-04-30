SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Shares Sold by J. W. Coons Advisors LLC

J. W. Coons Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 430 shares during the quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPYG. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000.

SPYG stock opened at $60.71 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.20. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $39.39 and a one year high of $61.09.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

